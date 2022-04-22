Ella Frances Faulk Lane, 90, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. Ella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Hugh W. Lane, Jr.; her parents, George Reuben and Mattie Bell Myers Faulk; and special daughter-in-law, Pam Lane.
Those left to cherish her memory is her son, Terry A. Lane, her daughter, Karen L. Horne and husband, Tim; six grandchildren, Miles Lane and wife Renee, Mark Lane and wife Samantha, Brittany Jones and husband Andrew, Brooke Musgrave and husband Nick, Hunter Overbay and Kennedy Horne; six great-grandchildren, Connor, Elliott, Bryleigh, Mia, Anistyn, Harrison, and little Ella on the way.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 24th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kyle Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Miles Lane, Mark Lane, Hunter Overbay, Andrew Jones, Nick Musgrave, and Christopher Bradley.
Special heartfelt thanks are sent to the staff of the Bristol Hospice House.
