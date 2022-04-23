Ella Frances Faulk Lane, 90, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 24th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kyle Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Miles Lane, Mark Lane, Hunter Overbay, Andrew Jones, Nick Musgrave, and Christopher Bradley.
Special heartfelt thanks are sent to the staff of the Bristol Hospice House.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sullivan County Humane Society, 380 Masengill Rd, Blountville, TN 37617.
