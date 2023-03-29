Ella Deline Lawson Norris passed away on March 25th, 2023 at Holston Valley Hospital ICU surrounded by her closest family and friends. She was born in Kingsport, Tn. And was a graduate of Ketron High School and ETSU with a degree in Teaching, History and Biology.

After graduation Ella moved to North Carolina. After briefly teaching, she started a career as a Quality Assurance Coordinator for a pharmaceutical company in the Raleigh area.

