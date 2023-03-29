Ella Deline Lawson Norris passed away on March 25th, 2023 at Holston Valley Hospital ICU surrounded by her closest family and friends. She was born in Kingsport, Tn. And was a graduate of Ketron High School and ETSU with a degree in Teaching, History and Biology.
After graduation Ella moved to North Carolina. After briefly teaching, she started a career as a Quality Assurance Coordinator for a pharmaceutical company in the Raleigh area.
While living in Raleigh she worked in her church library and was an active member of the Red Hat Society.
Ella returned to Kingsport and became a member of Kingsport First Baptist Church. She loved her church family and working in the library. She also delivered food for Meals on Wheels as well as serving and volunteering in several church activities.
Ella was a kind, faithful, giving friend and relative. She loved making and sending cards to brighten her friends and family’s days.
Ella was an avid traveler taking trips across this country and the world. She was always planning the next trip.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents, J Fred Lawson and Jenny Fain Lawson. She is survived by cousins Patty Osborne, Linda Stanley and close friends Nancy Crowe and Paulette Droke.
We would like to thank the staff at Holston Valley ICU for all the care and kindness they showered on Ella during her illness. A special thanks to Darian.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either Kingsport First Baptist Church, W Church Cir, Kingsport, TN, 37660 or Mount Moriah Baptist Church, N.C.
Celebration of Ella’s Life will be April 13, 2023 at First Baptist Church Atrium Kingsport at 5 PM.
East Lawn Funeral Home assisting the Norris Family with arrangements.