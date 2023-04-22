Elizabeth Turner Simpson Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Elizabeth Turner Simpson, 89, Gate City, VA, passed away, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Bro. Mark Harbison officiating. Music will be provided by the congregation.Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online guest register is available for the Simpson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Elizabeth Turner Simpson. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Anna Ruth Sanders Little Elizabeth Turner Simpson Marsha Neeley Lawson Gwendell Wayne Estepp Mr. Wayne R. Jeffers Ronald Chris Brown Doyle E. Morelock Violet Sue Fletcher Robert Fultz, Sr. Violet Sue Fletcher