GATE CITY, VA - Elizabeth Turner Simpson, 89, Gate City, VA, passed away, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Bro. Mark Harbison officiating. Music will be provided by the congregation.

