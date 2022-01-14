HOMOSASSA, FL - Elizabeth Suzanne Michelle Thoeni, 27, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Bravera Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. Elizabeth was born April 6, 1994 in Bradenton, FL, but moved to Blountville, Tennessee at the age of 12. Elizabeth relocated back to Florida with her family in the summer of 2020. Elizabeth was of the Christian faith and her perfect day would include pursuing her love of arts and crafts and making other people happy, as she was a good listener and a great friend to many. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Clarence and Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Harding of Ruskin, and great grandmother Evelyn Myers of Sarasota. She is survived by her parents, Jennifer and Jeff McKittrick of Homosassa; siblings Andrew McKittrick (wife Jessee) of Bristol, TN and Noelle and Christa Thoeni, both of Mentor, OH; grandmothers Suzanne Long and Sarah McKittrick, both of Homosassa; grandparents Bob and Cindy Tuman of Old Fort, TN; her favorite great aunt, Virginia Brameister of Bradenton, FL; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her beloved dog, Bella.
Grammy, Momma, FaFa and Andy will miss and love you forever.
Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com