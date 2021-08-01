KINGSPORT - Elizabeth R. Rains, 54, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born October 11, 1966, in Kingsport, to the late Raymond and Drucilla Owens.
Elizabeth was very kind and had a generous heart and caring soul. She enjoyed listening to Country music.
Elizabeth was a member of the North Kingsport Church of God.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sister, Marsha Smith; brother, David Owens.
Those left to cherish Elizabeth’s memory are her daughter, Bonnie Collins and husband, Kevin; sisters, Patricia Wampler and husband, Benny, Donna Davis and husband, Ronnie; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Click Family Cemetery, 704 Hammond Avenue, Mount Carmel, TN. Pastor Kaleb Kitzmiller will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Elizabeth R. Rains and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.