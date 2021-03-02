Elizabeth Q. Steadman, 89, of Sullivan Gardens community, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 1, 2021.
She was born on September 14, 1931 in Hawkins County and moved to Kingsport at a young age to live with her aunt and uncle, the late Amy Hyder Wiggins and Charles F. Wiggins. Later, Elizabeth met her husband, Jack W. Steadman, and they shared 55 years of marriage before his death in March 2005.
Elizabeth retired from Sullivan County Schools where she worked as a Title I teaching assistant for 38 years. She was an active member of the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church and served at the church in many capacities through the years.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Faust and husband, David of Kingsport; special granddaughter, Allison Faust Luster and husband, Tyler of Johnson City; sister, Amelia Bailey of Baileyton; two special cousins, Barbara W. Albright of Rogersville and Elaine “Sissy” W. Martin of Fort Mill, SC; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Randall Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Depews Chapel Cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone attending is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to Smoky Mountain Hospice and especially to her caregivers, Gaye Malone, Ann Rector and Linda Riner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 3200 Glen Alpine Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.