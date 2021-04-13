CHURCH HILL – Elizabeth Maxwell, 93, went to be in her Heavenly Home on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Holston Manor.
Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of Church Hill and was a member of Lyons Chapel AME Zion Church. She formerly held the positions in the church as the Mother of the Church, President of the Deaconess Board, member of the Missionary Society, secretary of the Church, a member of the Sunday School, an usher, and a very faithful member.
She was preceded in death by her father, William H. C. Gentry; mother, Dovie M. Gentry; husband, Douglas V. Maxwell; siblings, Bettie Flowers, Evelyn Cleveland, Barbara Turner, Joe L. Gentry, William H. Gentry, and Patricia Braden; grandson, Preston Peters.
Elizabeth is survived by son, Gary (Charlotte); sister, Sarah Crutcher of Lewisburg, TN; granddaughter, Kimberley M. Wilson (Ali) of Trenton, NJ, and Stephanie E. Maxwell of Dallas, TX; great granddaughters, Victoria, Ava, and Genevieve Wilson of Trenton, NJ; great grandson, Malachi, Dominik, Giovanni, and Giancarlo Peters; close friend, Zeola Leeper; one niece and several nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 AM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM with Rev. Joseph Commage and Rev. Pam Hoard, and Rev. James Whiteside. The funeral service will be live streamed at 11:15 AM. The burial will follow to Mountain Home National Cemetery in procession. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family requests no food or visits to the home and to please follow the CDC guidelines and to wear mask when visiting at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Ronnie Cox, and Bobby Cox. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Leeper and Anthony Leeper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lyons Chapel AME Zion Church; P.O. Box 1117 Church Hill, TN 37642
A special thank you to the staff of Holston Manor, nurses Daisy Phillips and Allison George and staff at Smokey Mountain Hospice.
