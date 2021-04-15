CHURCH HILL – Elizabeth Maxwell, 93, went to be in her Heavenly Home on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Holston Manor.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 AM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM with Rev. Joseph Commage and Rev. Pam Hoard, and Rev. James Whiteside. The funeral service will be live streamed at 11:15 AM. The burial will follow to Mountain Home National Cemetery in procession. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family requests no food or visits to the home and to please follow the CDC guidelines and to wear mask when visiting at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Ronnie Cox, and Bobby Cox. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Leeper and Anthony Leeper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lyons Chapel AME Zion Church; P.O. Box 1117 Church Hill, TN 37642
A special thank you to the staff of Holston Manor, nurses Daisy Phillips and Allison George and staff at Smokey Mountain Hospice.
To leave an online message for the Maxwell family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Maxwell family.