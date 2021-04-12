Elizabeth Maxwell Apr 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL – Elizabeth Maxwell, 93, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Holston Manor.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elizabeth Maxwell Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Holston Manor Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.