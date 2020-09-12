NICKELSVILLE, VA - Elizabeth “Libby” Vicars, age 69 of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Wexford House.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Henry Meade, Bro. Travis Stapleton and Bro. Guy Elam officiating. Music will be provided by Robin Stapleton and Guy Elam. Graveside service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2 PM in the Grassy Creek Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm to follow in procession. Pallbearers are Wendel Burke, Jeff Kegley, Timothy Salyer, Brian Stevens, Darrell Meade, Chad Burke, and Brent Burke. Honorary pallbearers are Men of Meades Chapel Church and Doug Campbell
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meades Chapel Church.
Online condolences may be made to the Vicars family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Elizabeth “Libby” Vicars.