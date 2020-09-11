NICKELSVILLE, VA - Elizabeth “Libby” Vicars, age 69 of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Wexford House. She was born in Russell County, VA on May 21, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Vernon and Mary Alice Stevens Burke. In addition to her parents Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her sisters, Reeda Kegley and Carol Moore; brother, Eddie Burke. She was a member of Meades Chapel Church and enjoyed working with Sugar and Spice Catering.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Vicars; sons, Alex and Phillip Vicars; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Abby and Natalie Vicars; sister, Linda Burke and husband Roger; brothers, Dan Burke and wife Eda, Bob Burke and wife Susie; mother-in-law, Mildred Vicars, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Henry Meade, Bro. Travis Stapleton and Bro. Guy Elam officiating. Music will be provided by Robin Stapleton and Guy Elam. Graveside service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2 PM in the Grassy Creek Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm to follow in procession. Pallbearers are Wendel Burke, Jeff Kegley, Timothy Salyer, Brian Stevens, Darrell Meade, Chad Burke, and Brent Burke. Honorary pallbearers are Men of Meades Chapel Church and Doug Campbell
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meades Chapel Church.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Wexford House employees on hallway 300, Jodie Taylor, Vola, and all the nurses on 300. Dr. Gregory Demotts and special friend Linda Collins.
