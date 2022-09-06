KINGSPORT - Elizabeth “Libby” Loraine Brown, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2022 at her residence. She was born to the late William Ferguson Jr. and Vealah Richardson Ferguson. Libby will be remembered for the ceaseless love she gave others, and her caring spirit.
Libby was one of ten children. Her greatest gift was making others feel special, most frequently through her attention and by preparing their favorite dessert, especially cookie cakes, on their birthday. Libby was a selfless woman and always wanted to put the spotlight on others and their achievements. Libby loved her family dearly and will forever be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents.
Her survivors include her sons, Jarod Rhoton, Joe Brown, Mickey Brown, and Roy Brown; six brothers; three sisters; grandchildren, Leslie and Austin Rhoton and Emberly Brown; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Brown family will hold a Celebration of Life for Libby to be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Brown family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.