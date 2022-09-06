KINGSPORT - Elizabeth “Libby” Loraine Brown, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2022 at her residence. She was born to the late William Ferguson Jr. and Vealah Richardson Ferguson. Libby will be remembered for the ceaseless love she gave others, and her caring spirit.

Libby was one of ten children. Her greatest gift was making others feel special, most frequently through her attention and by preparing their favorite dessert, especially cookie cakes, on their birthday. Libby was a selfless woman and always wanted to put the spotlight on others and their achievements. Libby loved her family dearly and will forever be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video