Elizabeth “Libby” Ann (Sandidge) Overbay, 70, passed peacefully at home on Friday, December 28, 2020. She retired from Eastman after over 30 years of service, where she was an operator. Libby loved her family and friends. She was always ready to listen and gave her honest opinion. Libby was always thinking of others and helping them however she could. She enjoyed camping, talking to new people, and Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Lynn Overbay; parents, Roy and Willie Ruth Sandidge; and siblings, Lee Roy Sandidge and Billy Jack Sandidge.
Libby is survived by her children, Melissa Key, Tracey Potts and husband Darrell, and Greg Dean; grandchildren, Sarah Key, Cameron Key, Jeremy Potts, Hannah Potts, Lauren Dean, and Emily Dean; and siblings, Linda Faye Overbay and Tommy Wallen.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Jesse Hartgrove officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
