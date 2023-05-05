LEBANON/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Elizabeth (Libby) Ann Mumpower, 74, went to be with Jesus on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.
Libby was born in Derby, Va. on March 25,1949 to her parents, Howard H. Gillenwater and Agnes M. Mullins Gillenwater Gilley; her stepfather Noel B. Gilley, whom all preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Janice Gillenwater.
She was a member of the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church from an early age.
Libby graduated from Powell Valley High School Class of 1967. Libby, like her mother, had a desire to teach children so she attended Emory & Henry College through her sophomore year. She completed her studies in Elementary Education at Clinch Valley College in 1971.
Libby began her teaching career in the Wise County School System at Appalachia elementary teaching 7th Grade through 1971-1975 school years.
After starting her family, she was a stay-at-home mom for her two daughters. In 1980, she returned to teaching at the Wise County Christian School of Norton & Wise.
After the birth of her third child in 1989, she became a stay-at-home mother until 1993 when she returned to teaching at the Appalachia Elementary School teaching primarily in the 3rd Grade. In 2005, she transferred to Powell Valley Primary School teaching 3rd Grade and later became the school’s Title 1 Family Involvement Coordinator until her retirement in 2014.
Libby’s greatest joy was her family, especially the beautiful grandchildren that she adored. Her beautiful smile and genuine love will forever be remembered by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Earl N. Mumpower, Jr; two daughters, Julie Ann Werner (Jeremy) of Nixa Mo. and Sara Elizabeth Stacy (Travis) of Abingdon Va.; her son, Stephen Earl Mumpower (Kristy) of Bristol; her seven grandchildren, Jonah and Elijah Werner, Isabella and Isaiah Stacy, Jaycee, Korra and Kallan Mumpower; two sisters, Gwendolyn Gillenwater of Charleston, SC.; and Pamela Clark (David) of Dryden, Va.; one aunt, Charlotte Atkins of Derby, Va.; a loving bonus daughter, Chrissy Hurley of Big Stone Gap, and Jaycee’s mother, Andrea Haines. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and her many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday May 7, 2023, at the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church in East Stone Gap, Virginia with Pastor Yul Miller and Rev. Norman Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00pm - 3:00pm with the service following at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Libby Mumpower Fund for a local annual scholarship. Please mail check to: Powell Valley National Bank, P. O. Drawer GG, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Mumpower family.