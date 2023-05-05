LEBANON/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Elizabeth (Libby) Ann Mumpower, 74, went to be with Jesus on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.

Libby was born in Derby, Va. on March 25,1949 to her parents, Howard H. Gillenwater and Agnes M. Mullins Gillenwater Gilley; her stepfather Noel B. Gilley, whom all preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Janice Gillenwater.

