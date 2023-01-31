KINGSPORT - Betty Elizabeth Larkins Hicks, 81, of Kingsport, entered her heavenly home on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born in Hawkins County, she was raised in Kingsport where she resided most of her life. Elizabeth retired from Kingsley Elementary School after many years of service. She was a longtime, faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wes Hicks; parents, Robert Guy and Anna Martha Larkins; infant son, Michael Wayne Hicks; brother, James Larkins.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you