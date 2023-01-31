KINGSPORT - Betty Elizabeth Larkins Hicks, 81, of Kingsport, entered her heavenly home on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born in Hawkins County, she was raised in Kingsport where she resided most of her life. Elizabeth retired from Kingsley Elementary School after many years of service. She was a longtime, faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wes Hicks; parents, Robert Guy and Anna Martha Larkins; infant son, Michael Wayne Hicks; brother, James Larkins.
Survivors include son, Sam Wesley Hicks, Jr.; daughters, Pam Stidham, Angie Thacker (Mike), Trisha Carter (Russell), all of Kingsport; two grandchildren, Angel Thacker and Wesley Stidham (Caitlyn); one great-grandchild, Axton Wesley Stidham; siblings, Carlene Hensley, Judy Thacker, Ronnie Larkins (Carolyn) of Kingsport; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Larkins of Rockford, IL; several nieces and nephews; and special companion, “Izzy”.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City, 211 W. Carters Valley Rd., Kingsport. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor Stephen Miller, Rev. Chris Ferrell, and special remarks by Mark Cox. Music will be provided by Linda Knight.
Graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Larkins Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church Church - Parking Lot Fund, P.O. Box 4175, Kingsport, TN 37665.