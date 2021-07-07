Elizabeth Katherine Roth Jul 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Elizabeth Katherine Roth, 99, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Wexford House.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Elizabeth Katherine Roth Oak Wexford House Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.