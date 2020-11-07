Elizabeth Janay Fain, departed this life November 5, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 6:00pm Monday November 9, 2020 at Powerful New Life Church of God in Christ Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until the hour of service. Due to covid-19 social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Ms. Elizabeth Janay Fain and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971