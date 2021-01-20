KINGSPORT - Elizabeth J. Jones, 90, of Kingsport went to meet her heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Elizabeth was a member of Summersville Baptist Church. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Billy P. Jones; her parents, Luther and Etta Mae Barnett; brother, Bud Barnett; and sisters, Pauline Hite, Josephine Gooden, Betty Crafton, and Ella Mae Drinnon.
Survivors include her two sons, Freddie Jones and wife, Barbara of Kingsport, and Tim Jones and wife, Robin of Blountville; three granddaughters, April Rhoton and husband, Tyler, Katie Bickel and husband, James, and Emily Jones and fiancé, Jonathan Kinabrew; two great-grandsons, Jaxon and Dawson Rhoton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Life Care Center of Gray.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor James Adams officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, attendees are asked to wear a mask. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Summersville Baptist Church, 235 Mockingbird Lane, Kingsport, TN 37663.