KINGSPORT - Elizabeth “Frances” Thacker, age 80, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021. She was a retiree of Holston Valley Medical Center with 30+ years of service. Frances was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel, TN. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. In her spare time, she was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Mendenhall; and brother, Walter “Bud” Lumpkins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55+ years, James “Jim” Thacker; daughter, Libby Tunstill (Terry); son, Brent Thacker (Keila); and granddaughter, Caitlin Tunstill.
The family would like to thank the staff of Church Hill Health and Rehab for their loving support and care during her time there.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Todd Haley officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 am.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to please wear face masks.
