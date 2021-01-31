Elizabeth Fields Jan 31, 2021 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GATE CITY, VA - Elizabeth Fields, 84, passed away, Saturday, January 30, 2021.Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elizabeth Fields Va. Carter-trent Scott County Weber City Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.