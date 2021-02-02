GATE CITY, VA – Elizabeth Fields, 84, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Fields Family Cemetery, Saw Mill Lane, Gate City, VA (Chaleybeate Springs Community) with her grandson, Austin Gamble and Rev. Alan Moser presiding.
Everyone planning to attend the graveside service is asked to meet at 11:50 am at the cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees are asked to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Austin Gamble, Tom Fields, Wesley Fields and other family and friends.
To express condolences to the Fields family, please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Fields family.