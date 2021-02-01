GATE CITY, VA – Elizabeth Fields, 84, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021.
She was born on November 28, 1936 in Scott County, VA, a daughter of the late P.H. and Lena (McDavid) Darter. Elizabeth was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Fields, Sr.; sisters, Virginia Barber and Pauline Collins; brothers, William Smith Darter, James Hiram Darter and an infant brother, P.H. Darter, Jr.
Surviving are her son, Robert E. Fields, Jr. and wife Jorita; Tonya Gamble and husband Wayne, both of Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Austin and Addison Gamble; 3 step-grandchildren, Scotty Anderson, Amber Spicer and Jessica Ingle; 2 step-great grandchildren, Michael Paul Spicer and Mara Elizabeth Spicer; sisters, Catherine Haynes and Mary (Tommy) Fields, both of Gate City, VA; sister-in-law, Dorothy Darter, Gate City, VA; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Fields Family Cemetery, Saw Mill Lane, Gate City, VA (Chaleybeate Springs Community) with her grandson, Austin Gamble and Rev. Alan Moser presiding.
Everyone planning to attend the graveside service is asked to meet at 11:50 am at the cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees are asked to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Austin Gamble, Tom Fields, Wesley Fields and other family and friends.
To express condolences to the Fields family, please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Fields family.