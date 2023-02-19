WEBER CITY, VA - Elizabeth “Dolly” Meredith Owens, 53, of Weber City, VA passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4:00-5:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

