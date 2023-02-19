Elizabeth “Dolly” Meredith Owens Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEBER CITY, VA - Elizabeth “Dolly” Meredith Owens, 53, of Weber City, VA passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4:00-5:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Mark “Pete” Barber officiating. Casual attire has been requested by the family.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Elizabeth “Dolly” Meredith Owens and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Job Market LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you