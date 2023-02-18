WEBER CITY, VA - Elizabeth “Dolly” Meredith Owens, 53, of Weber City, VA passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.
She was born March 16, 1969, in Radford, VA to Tom and Sandi Meredith.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Sullivan North High School and Draughon’s Business College. She was employed for fifteen years as a Medical Transcriptionist.
Elizabeth was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandi Meredith; sister, Amy Meredith; daughter, Calista Maynard; her daughter, Josie’s father, David Lawson.
Those left to cherish Elizabeth’s memory are her husband, Todd “Toad” Owens; daughter, Josie Lawson (Chris); step-daughter, Whitney Nitzband (Matt); step-son, Chris Owens and girlfriend, Alysha Melton; father, Tom Meredith; step-mother, Marie; aunt, Linda Lee Russell (Kerry); cousin, Meredith (Ogburn) Maheu (Dan); mother and father-in-law, Robert and Lois Owens; brothers-in-law, Scott Owens (Rebecca), Joe Lawson (Vonda), George Lawson (Sheila) and Dennis Lawson; sisters-in-law, Stacy (Owens) Hawkins (Doug), Carol Nicholas (Buddy), Rhonda Lawson (Gary) and Debbie Lawson; step-grandchildren, Layla, Isaiah, Addie and Ava; and three nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4:00-5:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Mark “Pete” Barber officiating. Casual attire has been requested by the family.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Elizabeth “Dolly” Meredith Owens and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
