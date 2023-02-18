WEBER CITY, VA - Elizabeth “Dolly” Meredith Owens, 53, of Weber City, VA passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.

She was born March 16, 1969, in Radford, VA to Tom and Sandi Meredith.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you