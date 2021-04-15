ROGERSVILLE - Elizabeth "Christine" Christian, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Indian Path Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, April 16, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Brandon Christian and Rev. Daniel Christian officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in Mowell Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com.