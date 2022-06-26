ROGERSVILLE - Elizabeth Carpenter Bass, age 96, of Rogersville passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Rogersville following a brief illness.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 27, 2022, in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 27, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating.
Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery.
