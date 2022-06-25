ROGERSVILLE - Elizabeth Carpenter Bass, age 96, of Rogersville passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Rogersville following a brief illness. She was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Lee Bass, parents Clarence and Effie Pease Carpenter, sister Ruby Gentry, brothers James Earl Carpenter, Charlie Wade Carpenter, and Thomas Perry Carpenter.
Survivors include son Daryl Bass and wife Teresa, brother Curtis Carpenter and wife Maxine all of Rogersville, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 27, 2022, in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 27, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating.
Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery.
