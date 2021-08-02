STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Elizabeth "Betty" Mullins, 65, of Stickleyville, VA, passed away on August 1, 2021 at her residence.
She was a native of Lee County and was born to the late Walter and Eliza Jane Seabolt Garrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garth Mullins, two brothers, Rondle Garrett and Junior Garrett, and a sister, Lois McNeil.
Betty was raised in the Miller's Chapel community of Jonesville. She was saved and baptized at Miller's Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a 1974 graduate of Jonesville High School. She began working as a LPN in 1975 and became a RN in 1985, working at Lee General Hospital and later at Lee County Community Hospital. She retired in 2013 from the Birthplace at Holston Valley Hospital after 23 years of service there. Betty was a very selfless individual who enjoyed helping others and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Travis Mullins and his wife, Whitney, and Tyler Mullins and wife Caitlin; five grandchildren, Gunner, Colton, Trenton, Heath and Reece Mullins; three siblings, Jack Garrett and wife Brenda, Linda Neeley and husband Bill, and Helen Marcum; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Davis Jr. Officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Mullins family.