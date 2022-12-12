“The deeds we do for others in this world, will remain always. Much kind and gracious deeds have been done for me, giving such comfort, such great happiness in my life. Praise the Lord”. BG
CHURCH HILL – Elizabeth “Bess” Grevelle, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Bess was preceded in death by her Parents and her sisters Mary and Cella, as well as her son Rick Grevelle.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters Sally Elizabeth Grevelle Biel (Fred), Susan Grevelle Aken (David), daughter-in-law Angela Stockinger Grevelle; Grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth Rhodes (Michael), Allison Natalia Davidson (Kyle), Megan Susanne Brandt (Travis), Heather Stobaugh (Chris), Lara Shoen (Jason), David Aken III, Noah Robert Grevelle, Lauren Faith Grevelle, Ashlynn Elizabeth Grevelle, Zachary Nathaniel Grevelle. Along with Eight Great Grandchildren, Haley, Aiden, Chase, Elizabeth, Ethan, Jacob, Luke & Emma Kate.
The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 100 Canongate Road, Kingsport, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Amedisys hospice for the wonderful care they have given to Bess.