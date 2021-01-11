JONESVILLE, VA - Elizabeth Anne Wilder, age 71 of Jonesville, VA was born February 9, 1949 in Jonesville, VA and passed away January 10, 2021 at in Middlesboro, KY.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Geneva Wilder; one great granddaughter Collin McKenna Cheek; and one sister Mary Louise Wilder Elizabeth is survived by her husband David Otis Wilder of the home; one son David and wife Shelby Wilder of Rose Hill, VA; one daughter Teresa Meade and husband Kelley of Jonesville, VA.; one granddaughter Tashia Lee Wilder of Rose Hill, VA; three grandsons, Lynn Hornsby III and wife Chasney of Rose Hill, VA, Steven Hornsby of Rose Hill, VA., and Landon Wilder.; great grandchildren Brantley, Jayden, Aubrey, and Evaney.; Two brothers, Bill and Ed Wilder, Six sisters, Barbara, Debbie, Betty, Shiryl, Sheila, and Pam.
Elizabeth was devoted to her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her friends and her co-workers. She never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Ingle Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 to proceed to the cemetery.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com .
Province Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA is honored to serve the family of Elizabeth Anne Wilder.
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to wear masks/facial covering. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.