SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Elizabeth Anne Edens left her home in Scott County, VA and entered into her eternal home in Heaven on March 12, 2021
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Charlie Taylor officiating.
Pallbearers will be her Friends and Neighbors.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone planning to attend the services are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
To express condolences to the Edens family, please visit our website www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Edens family.