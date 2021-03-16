SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Elizabeth Anne Edens left her home in Scott County, VA and entered into her eternal home in Heaven on March 12, 2021. She was born premature (7 months) to her parents, H.P. Edens, Sr. and Ida Scalf Edens at the family home on April 5, 1929, where she lived and worked most of her life. In her later years, she would spend the winter months at the home of her niece (Patricia and Tom) in Auburn, AL. There she earned her title as “The Queen”.
Anne attended Flat Rock Community Church and accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a farmer, exceptional cook, and a caretaker to many. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, quilting, and sharing family stories. She loved her family and the home place and would often say ‘there is no place like home’. She loved spending time with and talking to her family and friends every day.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, H.P. Edens, Jr. (and wife Georgia); sister, Emily Dougherty (and husband Joe); nephew, Raymond Edens, Sr.; and niece, Patricia Bennett.
She is survived by nieces and nephews: Gary (Hope) Edens, Joe Pat (Linda) Dougherty; Raymond (Teresa) Edens Jr., Rachel Edens, Jonathan Edens, Asa (Mindy) Bell, Sandy Edens McDavid, Jennifer (John) Aiken, Kathy Bennett, Valerie Bennett, Debbie (John) Logan, and Amber Johns.
The family would like to extend our appreciation to the family of Raymond, Jr. and Teresa.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Charlie Taylor officiating.
Pallbearers will be her Friends and Neighbors.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone planning to attend the services are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
To express condolences to the Edens family, please visit our website www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Edens family.