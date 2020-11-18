Elizabeth Ann Wells, 92, entered eternal rest November 16, 2020 at the Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Ann was a lifelong resident of Esserville and was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Wells; her mother Ebbie Bentley; a sister, Jean Cox a brother, Garland Bentley and son-in-law, Johnnie Williams Jr.
Surviving are her children, Linda (Thomas) Salyers of Vinton, VA., Barbara (Elpidio) Capalad of Norton, VA., Eddie (Belia) Wells of San Antonio, Texas, Sherry Williams of Mechanicsville, VA., Kelly (Denise) Wells of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Gary Wells of Esserville, VA., and Jeff Wells of Florida; 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson; a sister-in-law, Sandra Bentley of Bristol, VA., several nieces and nephews.
We love her and will miss her more than words can express, but we take comfort knowing she is no longer suffering Dementia.
The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the Staff of Heritage Hall for all the care and attention these past 5 years.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the Wells Cemetery Esserville where she will be laid to rest beside her husband with Jim Smith officiating.