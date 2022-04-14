NORTON, VA – Elizabeth Ann Sturgill, 81, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her residence. She was a former member of the Cave Church. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen E. Sturgill, Sr. and a daughter, Melissa Lynn Sturgill.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Sturgill Miles and her husband Cotton of Abingdon, Va.; two sons, Eddie Sturgill and his wife Nadia of Boston, Mass., two sons, Brian Keith Sturgill of Cypress, Ca.; two grandchildren, Marissa Hall and her husband Charles of Coeburn, Va., Lindsey Nicole Roberts and her husband Joshua of Lebanon, Va.; five great grandchildren, Caiden Owens, Liam Roberts, Kira Roberts, Ryker Jones and Gavyn Jones.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Committal services will be conducted at 11 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Friends will meet at the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Sturgill family.