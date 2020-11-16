SURGOINSVILLE - Elizabeth Ann Hoss, 84, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Elizabeth lived in Jonesborough most of her life and lived in Surgoinsville for the past 6 years. She was a member of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Hoss in 2011; son, Mark Eric Hoss; parents, Dewey and Ola Jackson Rush; sister, Peggy Foster; brother, Bill Rush and Jack Rush.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Tim Hoss (Jan), Tom Hoss (Robin), and Amy Hoss; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. T.J. Hoss officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 AM.
