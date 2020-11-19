ROGERSVILLE - Elizabeth Ann Drinnon, age 70 of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 20, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Steve Davis and Rev. Ricky Gilliam officiating. Burial will follow in New Life Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
