ROGERSVILLE - Elizabeth Ann Drinnon, age 70 of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of Little Country Church. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husbands, Benny Helton and Hubert Drinnon; infant son, Benny Helton, Jr.; parents, Mark and Lizzie Bell Helton Burton; sister, Evelyn Stout; brothers, Gale Burton, Luther Burton and Ray Burton; half-sisters, Nellie Helton and Ida Helton; half-brother, Earl Burton.
She is survived by her son, Joey Helton of the home; granddaughter, Sarah Burgess of NC; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Clayton and Colton; sisters, Helen Didonato of Bean Station, Jean Barnard of Mooresburg, Monie Jones and husband, Ronald, Cecil Holt and husband, Jim all of Rogersville, Mildred Williams of Bulls Gap; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Judy Goins, April and Georgia.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 20, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Steve Davis and Rev. Ricky Gilliam officiating. Burial will follow in New Life Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Drinnon family.