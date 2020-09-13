KINGSPORT - Eliza Ethel Maness, 94, finished her earthly journey on Friday (September 11, 2020). She left a worn and pained body for a fresh new adventure. She will be missed by everyone who ever met her, but especially her loving family and friends.
Ethel was born on August 30, 1926 in Scott County, VA to the late Dewey & Martha (Bowen) Fritz. She attended school in Pattsonville, VA. She was of the Baptist faith.
Ethel married Robert (Jay) Maness on December 20, 1947 in Harlan, KY. They spent 48 years making a life together until his death in 1995. She worked as a homemaker and then for many years, until retirement as an employee of the City of Kingsport, working in the Food Services at Washington Elementary School. But most of all, for all her life she worked at being a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and supporting and nurturing what she loved most, her family.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Jay). Maness; grandson, William (Chris) Long; great-grandson, Austin Jones; sister, Mavis Gunn; and brothers, Willie Mart, Curtis, and Elmer Fritz
She is survived by her loving children; daughter, Joyce Bishop & husband Joe of Seymour, TN; two sons, Robert Mitchell (Bob) Maness & wife Teresa of Jonesborough, TN and Ronnie Maness & wife Linda of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Justin Maness of Jonesborough, TN, Timmy Maness, Brandy Mullins & husband Rodney, Carrie Philips & husband John, and Melissa Jones all of Kingsport, TN; step-granddaughter, Stephanie Stafford & husband Rusty of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren, Aaron Long, Brandon Jones, Ethan, Elijah, Madison and Evan Maness, and Byron Wolfe all of Kingsport, TN; great great-granddaughter, Issbela Layne Maness; step-great grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Stafford of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Patsy Gunn of Dryden, VA and Nadine Bishop of Pennington Gap, VA; brother, Marion Fritz of Pennington Gap, VA; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff at Wexford House, 3rd floor nurses and PCT’s (Wilcox Hall) at Wellmont and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of their mother.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday (September 15, 2020) from 5 to 8 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Those wishing to attend are asked to comply with the recommended CDC regulations.
The graveside committal service will be held on Wednesday (September 16, 2020) at 2 p.m. in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Todd Jennings officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the Maness family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.