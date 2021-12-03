KINGSPORT - Elisha Michelle Ramsey, 44, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT - Elisha Michelle Ramsey, 44, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription