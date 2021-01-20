KINGSPORT - Elisha “Lige” Herron, Jr., 83, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Life Care Center of Gray. Born June 5, 1937 in Gate City, he had lived in this area all of his life. He worked at Rental Uniform for many years and then A & L Industries where he retired following several years of service. He loved camping and reading.
Lige was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Allen Herron; parents, Elisha and Minnie Bruner Herron; and 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori Miller and husband, Tim; son, Lance Herron; 4 grandchildren, Alyson Danielle and Dylan Mathew Miller, Tyler Austin Herron and Patrick Ethan Herron; sister, Thelma Ruth Herron Sutherland; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Morning Star Cemetery in Church Hill. Though there will not be a formal receiving time, friends may pay their respects at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made The United Way of Greater Kingsport, www.uwaykpt.org.