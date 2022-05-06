KINGSPORT - Elise Kay Richards, 59 of Kingsport, TN passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Arrangements will be announced by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 4:29 pm
