“Heaven’s gain was our loss when our baby boy was called by our Lord.”
Elias Roan Jordan was born on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 3:00pm to parents, Rebekah and Jeffrey Jordan at Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City, TN. He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces.
Elias was the answer to his parents’ prayers and fought 38 weeks to spend precious moments with them. He was born strong and breathing on his own- overcoming milestones that he was never supposed to accomplish. His family was blessed with an hour and a half before he met Jesus while in his parents’ arms at 4:30pm. Elias experienced cuddles with his mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from his family, and being told, “I love you” an uncountable amount of times. He will always remain his parents’ precious baby and Zeke’s little brother. They are thankful for God’s promise they will hold him again in heaven one day. In his short time on Earth, he made a lasting impact on many.
Survivors include: Rebekah and Jeffrey Jordan (parents), Ezekiel Jordan (big brother), Maternal Grandparents- Cindy and Robbie Norris, Maternal Great-grandmother- Louise Tate, Paternal Grandparents- Theresa McMorrow Jordan and Jerry Jordan, Paternal Great-grandmother- Billie Jordan, Aunts and Uncles- Hannah Norris, Victoria Weaver (husband Matt), Kristy Robertson (husband Tass), Seth Jordan and many cousins and dear family friends.
He is preceded in death by his Great-grandparents- C. Dean Tate, Kay and Bob Norris, Kathleen and Michael McMorrow and Darwin Jordan.
The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Woods Hospital for the incredible care provided with a special thank you to Dr. Chad Drey, Vanessa Ailey C.N.M, and bedside nurse- Andrea.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00PM at Hermon United Methodist Church, Gate City, VA with Pastor Dustin Allman officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm. Mask and social distancing guidelines should be followed by all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored to have you support NICU Helping Hands or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital as they supported them in their time of need.
