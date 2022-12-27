ROGERSVILLE - Eleanor Ruth Ward, age 78, of Rogersville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Indian Path Medical Center in Kingsport. She loved to go to church and was a member of the Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ward; daughter, Bertha Elizabeth Ward; parents, Murrell and Bertha Light Goad; and brother, Homer Goad.

