ROGERSVILLE - Eleanor Ruth Ward, age 78, of Rogersville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Indian Path Medical Center in Kingsport. She loved to go to church and was a member of the Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ward; daughter, Bertha Elizabeth Ward; parents, Murrell and Bertha Light Goad; and brother, Homer Goad.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Ward Stuffle (Don Stevens) and Charlene Ward; grandson, Justin Ward (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Hank and Waylon Ward; 2nd mother, Melissa Goad Webb (Clarence); sisters, Irene Gilreath (Harold) and Margaret Crawford (Gale); brothers, Jim Goad, Jack Goad, Jeff Goad and Vernon Goad; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family wishes to thank the 5th floor doctors and nurses of Indian Path Medical Center and Amedisys Home Health of Rogersville, TN, for the love, care and support shown for Eleanor during her declining health.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Brother Luther Russell officiating with special music provided by Don Stevens. Interment will follow at Bowser Cemetery.