KINGSPORT - Eleanor Foster Hooker, 85, of Kingsport, went peacefully to be with the Lord at Holston Valley Medical Center on September 5, 2020, following a brief illness.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park. The family requests for everyone in attendance to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The children will greatly appreciate expressions of your sympathy in the form of cards and phone calls sharing the ways in which Eleanor’s life touched many.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Kingsport, 200 W Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home is serving the family.