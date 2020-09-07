KINGSPORT - Eleanor Foster Hooker, 85, of Kingsport, went peacefully to be with the Lord at Holston Valley Medical Center on September 5, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Erwin, TN, on October 6, 1934. After graduating from high school, she worked in Erwin until her marriage to H. Eugene Hooker in 1956. They moved to California while he was serving in the U.S. Navy and then moved to Kingsport where they made their home and lovingly raised their family. When her children were older, Eleanor worked at Children’s Clinic in Kingsport until her retirement.
She was a loving wife and compassionate and nurturing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As a long-term faithful servant at Litz Manor Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Kingsport, she loved to share with others using the spiritual gift of mercy in many ways, focusing consistently on the needs and hurts of others. She and her husband provided a loving stable home and a strong Christian foundation to anchor her family.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, H. Eugene Hooker; her parents, Bernie and Viola Foster; and her sister, Wanda.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Hooker (Sharon) of Kingsport, Joel Hooker (Judy) of Kingsport, and Jill Cook (John) of Wake Forest, NC.; grandchildren, Morgan Sneed of Lake Stevens, WA, Matthew Hooker of Kingsport, Bradley Cook (Victoria) of Youngsville, NC, Abigail Kimberlin (Jesse) of Chattanooga, TN, Jackson Cook of Winterville, NC, and Kathleen Cook of Concord, NC; great-granddaughter, Elouise Cook, named after her great-grandmothers; sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park. The family requests for everyone in attendance to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The children will greatly appreciate expressions of your sympathy in the form of cards and phone calls sharing the ways in which Eleanor’s life touched many.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Kingsport, 200 W Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home is serving the family.