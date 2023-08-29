Kingsport - Eldon L. Summar, 94, of Kingsport, claimed the promise of resurrection on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Eldon was born in Gibson County, TN and resided in Kingsport for 56 years where he worked as Sales Manager for Swan’s Sunbeam Bakery and later provided transport services for Clemons. He was a Shriner with Kerbela Temple of Knoxville, TN for 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bette P. Summar; his parents, James Cecil and Lola B. Reeves Summar; stepmother, Lillian S. Summar; two sisters, Mary Evelyn S. Denney and Dymple S. Peterson; and one brother, Robert H. Summar.


