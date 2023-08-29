Kingsport - Eldon L. Summar, 94, of Kingsport, claimed the promise of resurrection on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Eldon was born in Gibson County, TN and resided in Kingsport for 56 years where he worked as Sales Manager for Swan’s Sunbeam Bakery and later provided transport services for Clemons. He was a Shriner with Kerbela Temple of Knoxville, TN for 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bette P. Summar; his parents, James Cecil and Lola B. Reeves Summar; stepmother, Lillian S. Summar; two sisters, Mary Evelyn S. Denney and Dymple S. Peterson; and one brother, Robert H. Summar.
Eldon leaves behind three children, Lola Jean Nichols (Dan) of Richmond, VA, Jeffrey E. Summar (Lisa) of Kingsport, TN, and Mary Beth Jeffrey (Tim) of Chamblee, GA; three grandchildren, Brett Summar (Lauren), Peyton Nichols, and Caroline Jeffrey; two great-grandchildren, Tate and Landry Summar; sister, Ann S. Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 pm on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mafair United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:30 pm with Rev. Adam Love and Rev. Kim Goddard officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, with Military honors to be conducted by The American Legion Posts 3/265.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Brookdale Kingsport and Gentiva Hospice, as well as the practices of Dr. Andy Delwadia, Dr. Adam Coe, and the Radiology Department of Holston Valley Medical Center.