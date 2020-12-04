Elder John H. Arnott, age 93, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital. He was born October 16, 1927 to C.B. and Ora Long Arnott. He attended Summitt Hill School then graduated from Bulls Gap High School in 1946. He served his country two times in the U.S. Army between 1946 and 1950. He was employed by TVA at the John Sevier Steam Plant in Rogersville in 1953, retiring in 1988 with 35 years of service. He was also a lifelong farmer who dearly loved the land. He was saved during a day service revival at Hopewell Baptist Church in 1942 conducted by Rev. Holland Bradley, Elder C.M. Fuller and Elder Frank Long, his great uncle.
He announced his calling to the ministry in 1956 and was ordained as a Primitive Baptist Minister in July 1958. During his ministry, he was blessed to pastor three churches: Willis Chapel, Marion Robinette Memorial and Hopewell, his home church. He has been referred to by some who knew him well as a community pastor. He always felt a great need to visit and bring comfort to the sick, the bereaved, and the shut-in. He has driven countless miles and spent countless hours visiting in homes, hospitals, funeral homes, and nursing homes across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. He has helped conduct numerous funerals for over 60 years with grace and dignity. Above all, he was steadfast in his trust and faith in the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of over 60 years, Odell Shanks Arnott; sister, Lottie Lauderdale; and brother, Paul Arnott.
He is survived by his son, Tommy and wife, Linda Arnott; grandson, Travis and wife, Carla Arnott; great-grandsons, Parker and Blake Arnott who he adored; Travis’s mother, Karen Arnott; sister, Della Ward; special friend, Janie Davis; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
The family would like to thank staff at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital, Amedisys Home Health (Christina, Chelsea, Marsha, Ballou) and homecare givers, Mary Royston, Sally Spears, Bonnie Watkins, and Sue Watts for all for their kind and compassionate care.
Elder Arnott will lie in state Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 12:00 until 5:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. He will also lie in state Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Hopewell Church. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Long and Berry Cemetery with Elder Roger Trent, Elder Mike Fullington, and Elder Richard Watts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hopewell Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.