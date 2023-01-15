Elbert Sevear "E.S." Quillen, Jr. Jan 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Elbert Sevear "E.S." Quillen, Jr., 90, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Quillen Va. Carter-trent Elbert Sevear Scott County Arrangement Weber City Recommended for you