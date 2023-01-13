Elbert Sevear "E.S." Quillen, Jr. Jan 13, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Elbert Sevear "E.S." Quillen, Jr., 90, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Quillen Va. Carter-trent Elbert Sevear Scott County Arrangement Weber City Recommended for you